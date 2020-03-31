Comments
LOOMIS (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding the suspects in a string of car burglaries that happened in a Loomis neighborhood over the weekend.
The incident happened on overnight on March 28, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Cars along Helens and Kathy courts were hit by a female suspect who entered unlocked vehicles, then stole hand bags, change, glasses, binoculars and shoes.
Detectives say the woman was seen on surveillance camera meeting up with a man and walking away together.
Surveillance video from one of the burglaries has been released by detectives.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.