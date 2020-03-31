Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
Opioids have taken the lives of thousands of Americans. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services declared the epidemic a public health emergency. A report issued Tuesday shows how California is being affected by the crisis.

Despite the increase in opioid-related death rates nationwide, not all states have felt the impact equally. When comparing the age-adjusted opioid overdose death rate in each state, states in the West have done better than states in the East, especially the Rust Belt, according to a report released Tuesday by www.expertinsurancereviews.com.

Of those states least affected by opioid deaths, California was the eighth, behind Kansas (#7) and ahead of Idaho (#9).

For every 100,000 Californians, the overdose death rate is 5.3. The total number of opioid deaths in 2017 was 2,199, which is a 17.8% change over the last decade. The most affected age group is 55-59 years  — 10.6 per 100,000. The most affected county is Humboldt County with 20.2 per 100,000.

Here are the states least affected by the crisis:

  1. Nebraska
  2. Hawaii
  3. Montana
  4. South Dakota
  5. North Dakota
  6. Texas
  7. Kansas
  8. California
  9. Idaho
  10. Mississippi

Here are the states most affected by the crisis:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Ohio
  3. District of Columbia
  4. New Hampshire
  5. Maryland
  6. Maine
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Kentucky
  9. Delaware
  10. Connecticut

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report showed the crisis has deepened since 2013, with fentanyl and other strong synthetic opioids contributing to a higher number of deaths. Overall, opioid-related death numbers rose through 2017 before leveling off last year at about 47,000.

