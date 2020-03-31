Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say a woman died in Modesto Tuesday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.
According to the Modesto Police Department, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at Kerr Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard. The adult female victim was walking on Kerr Avenue crossing Yosemite Boulevard when she was hit by a GMC Yukon that was turning left onto Kerr Avenue.
First responders transported the pedestrian to an area hospital where she died.
Police say the driver of the Yukon remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.