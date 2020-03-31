Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – PG&E announced in San Francisco Monday that it has given up a controversial plan to pay a $4 million criminal fine to Butte County out of a proposed $13.5 billion trust to compensate wildfire victims.
Instead, the utility said, the criminal penalty for causing 84 deaths in the 2018 Camp Fire will paid from the interest on a different fund that is also part of PG&E’s proposal for exiting from bankruptcy court protection.
That fund is an $11 billion settlement to compensate insurance companies for wildfire loss claims they have already paid.
