SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento City Fire Department says calls for medical emergencies have gone down by 20% since Coronavirus hit Sacramento.
Despite the lull in EMS transport, the department still has a lot of work to do responding to other emergencies including car crashes, fires, and hazmat situations while keeping their members healthy and working.
“If we had a rash of firefighters that became ill, it would put a strain a little bit on our system,” Sacramento City Fire Chief Gary Loesch said.
Loesch said they are taking proper steps to protect their members.
As of now, two Sacramento City Firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus. Chief Loeche says both members are recovering well.