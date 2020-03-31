Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hazmat teams are working to secure a south Sacramento hospital after an unknown white powder was found inside a package on Tuesday.

The incident is happening at the Methodist Hospital of Sacramento along Hospital Drive.

According to Sacramento Fire Department dispatchers, a package was opened and three people inside a hospital office were exposed to the unknown white powder.

At least two of the three people who were exposed say they reported feeling ill, Sacramento Fire says.

Hazmat teams are now securing the space and are working to figure out exactly what the substance was.

Updates to follow. 

