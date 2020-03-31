SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hazmat teams are working to secure a south Sacramento hospital after an unknown white powder was found inside a package on Tuesday.
The incident is happening at the Methodist Hospital of Sacramento along Hospital Drive.
Incident info: Sacramento Fire is on the 7600 Block of Hospital Drive with the report of 2 people feeling ill after opening a letter with an unknown substance contained within. The building was evacuated and a Hazmat team is on scene. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/01aruTjTWq
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) March 31, 2020
According to Sacramento Fire Department dispatchers, a package was opened and three people inside a hospital office were exposed to the unknown white powder.
At least two of the three people who were exposed say they reported feeling ill, Sacramento Fire says.
Hazmat teams are now securing the space and are working to figure out exactly what the substance was.
Updates to follow.