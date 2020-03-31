MODESTO (CBS13) — Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man.
Modesto Police Detectives identified 30-year-old Mario Trevino Jr. of Salida as the suspect in the shooting death of his uncle, Ernest Trevino.
Ernest Trevino was shot around 7:30 p.m. on March 25 inside a residence on Glendale Avenue. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Trevino Jr. was arrested on March 26 on weapons charges after a traffic stop. He was already in custody at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center when detectives identified him as a suspect in his uncle’s death. A homicide charge has been filed against Trevino Jr.
Detectives say the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Grant at 209-342-9104 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.