Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man wanted in connection to two armed robberies at the same south Sacramento shopping center has been arrested, officers say.
Sacramento police say detectives have been investigating two separate armed robberies that happened at a West Stockton Boulevard bank and grocery store back in late February and March.
In both robberies, detectives say the suspect brandished a rifle.
After combing through surveillance footage and talking with witnesses, detectives were able to identify 45-year-old Neftali Baca as the suspect in the robberies.
Baca was arrested on March 27 and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail. He is facing robbery and weapons charges.