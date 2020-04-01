CERES (CBS13) — A 17-year-old Central Valley High School student has been arrested after a deadly crash earlier in March.
The incident happened on March 11 just after 3 p.m. Ceres police say a car went out of control after passing another vehicle and crashed into a power pole near the 4200 block of Blaker Road. A 16-year-old boy who was riding in the driver side rear passenger seat was partially ejected in the crash, officers say.
Medics soon pronounced that 16-year-old dead. Three other teens were in the car at the time, with all of them being Central Valley High School students.
All the other teens suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital, police say.
On Tuesday, police announced that the 17-year-old driver had been arrested for the crash. He was booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall and is facing charges of driving without a license and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
The name of the teen arrested is not being released due him being a minor.
Investigators have said neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash.