Lodi Church Fights To Remain Open Amid Statewide Stay-At-Home OrderA Lodi church is fighting to stay open, defying the statewide lockdown.

Grocery Shopping Proves To Be Difficult For Those On WIC BenefitsWith a new month comes new benefits and as many people head to the grocery store to cash in on their food stamps or other benefits, like WIC, a new social media push asks people to pay attention to what they’re buying.

Coronavirus First Responders: Sacramento-Area Fire Departments Deploying Mobile Healthcare UnitsMeeting potential coronavirus patients where they are: That’s the strategy behind a new mobile unit being deployed by fire departments and health authorities in the Sacramento area.

Sacramento Farmers Markets Make Adjustments To Ensure Social DistancingAs each day brings a new challenge with this virus, the focus for farmers and markets during the crisis remains the same: providing food to families.

California Schools Close For Academic Year; Parents Tasked With Homeschooling KidsNow parents will need to figure out how to homes school their kids, and make sure they move on to the next school year.

Pregnancy And Coronavirus: New Changes Affecting DeliveriesExpecting moms are making tough decisions right now. Some are choosing to change their birthing plans while others are making adjustments.