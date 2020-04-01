



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Meeting potential coronavirus patients where they are: That’s the strategy behind a new mobile unit being deployed by fire departments and health authorities in the Sacramento area.

It’s being modeled after what’s being done in Southern California.

“We will be the first in NorCal with this concept,” said Scott Perryman with Sacramento Metro Fire.

Perryman is a fire captain and paramedic on the job for 14 years. He will also now be the first physician’s assistant in the new mobile integrated healthcare units.

READ: Pregnancy And Coronavirus: New Changes Affecting Deliveries

They look like an ambulance but provide so much more.

“A regular ambulance can have a paramedic,” said Dr. Kevin Mackey, Sacramento Fire services medical director. “These are different because they are going to bring a physician’s assistant, a nurse practitioner or a physician to your house.”

It’s a new weapon being rolled out by the department of health in the battle against COVID-19. They will be used by six fire departments across the region, providing on-the-spot assessment.

“Is it simple allergies, strep or something’s significant like COVID-19? Having professionals give diagnosis then and there, write up a prescription, or swab and send it off to the lab for testing,” Perryman said.

The idea is to try to keep people safe in their homes and access hard to reach groups like the homeless.

There will be a handful of first responders trained to use the units.