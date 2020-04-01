Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:06 AMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Placer County News

AUBURN (CBS13) — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 81-year-old man out of Auburn Wednesday night.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Gerald Shaltz, 81, suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and does not leave home often, except when he’s with his wife.

Shaltz was last seen on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in his home. He’s believed to be driving his wife’s maroon Lexus SUV, CA license plate number 6NVM299.

If you see Shaltz, please call 911.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply