AUBURN (CBS13) — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 81-year-old man out of Auburn Wednesday night.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Gerald Shaltz, 81, suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and does not leave home often, except when he’s with his wife.
Shaltz was last seen on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in his home. He’s believed to be driving his wife’s maroon Lexus SUV, CA license plate number 6NVM299.
If you see Shaltz, please call 911.
