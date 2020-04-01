Comments
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A College City man is facing multiple child molestation charges after an investigation by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives say they have been looking into the reported abuse of two girls that took place over several years. The girls lived in the same home as the suspect, but detectives have not detailed any relationship between them.
Last week, after their investigation, detectives arrested 43-year-old Benjamin Villanueva.
Villanueva has been booked into Yuba County Jail. He is facing several sexual abuse charges and is being held on $1 million bail.