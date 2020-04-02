Coronavirus Update: Placer County Health Officer Recommends Face Coverings In PublicIn a new move to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Placer County Public Health Officer is now recommending residents wear cloth face coverings when they leave the house.

Coronavirus Economy: Gov. Newsom Announces Help For Small Businesses, New Critical Industry Job Posting WebsiteGov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday several new tools to try and help small businesses and workers get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Testing Issues Cloud Scope Of California's OutbreakCalifornia is ramping up testing for coronavirus even as a backlog of 59,000 pending tests is growing, delaying some people from getting results for up to 12 days and leaving an incomplete picture of how widespread the outbreak is in the state.

Coronavirus At Sea: Navy Fires Captain Who Sought Help For Virus-Stricken ShipThe captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt – a ship carrying thousands of sailors, including one from Sacramento, who were exposed to COVID-19 – was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

Coronavirus Concerns: FDA Changes Blood Donation Guidelines For Gay, Bisexual Men Amid Decreasing Blood SuppliesThe FDA loosened blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men, changing the recommended donation deferral period from one year to three months in hopes of increasing blood supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Could Take 20 Weeks For Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Reach Some Americans, IRS SaysAmericans likely won't begin to see direct payments from the coronavirus stimulus bill until at least April 13 and it could take 20 weeks for all the checks to be mailed, Trump administration officials told lawmakers, according to a House Democratic memo obtained by CNN.