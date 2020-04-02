



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As you shelter in place from this real-life outbreak, you may find yourself watching the Hollywood movie “Outbreak.”

The movie was filmed in Northern California 25 years ago. The fictional town of Cedar Creek was actually shot in Ferndale, California.

Local television reporter David Silverbrand was cast to play the role of a reporter in “Outbreak,” which was a box office hit. Now with the coronavirus outbreak, Silverbrand is living in the role he was cast to play.

Silverbrand is following stay-at-home orders and has been mostly working from home through the real-life outbreak.

“I went out the other night just to buy some cat food, limited to six cans of tuna, rationed at the local grocery store, it scared the crap out of me to go out and do that,” Silverbrand said.

In the movie, the community of Ferndale was swarmed by the U.S. military, enforcing a quarantine. In real life, during the coronavirus outbreak, the streets are mostly empty.

Silverbrand says there is still fear.

“I just see these visions of Ferndale, under the same kind of cloud of this virus,” Silverbrand said.

As for his lines in the film, he can still recite all of them by memory.

“I still get the residual checks from Warner Brothers,” Silverbrand said. “I just got one the other day for nine dollars. Nine dollars! Now that’s a stimulus right there I’ll tell ya!”

This veteran reporter in a movie about a viral outbreak. Who knew there’d be a real-life sequel.