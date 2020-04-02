Coronavirus Concerns: FDA Changes Blood Donation Guidelines For Gay, Bisexual Men Amid Decreasing Blood SuppliesThe FDA loosened blood donation restrictions for gay and bisexual men, changing the recommended donation deferral period from one year to three months in hopes of increasing blood supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Could Take 20 Weeks For Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Reach Some Americans, IRS SaysAmericans likely won't begin to see direct payments from the coronavirus stimulus bill until at least April 13 and it could take 20 weeks for all the checks to be mailed, Trump administration officials told lawmakers, according to a House Democratic memo obtained by CNN.

City Of Sacramento Selects 101 Businesses To Receive COVID-19 Economic Relief LoansMayor Darrell Steinberg and the City of Sacramento said 101 local businesses were selected to receive zero-interest loans from the city's $1 million COVID-19 economic relief fund.

Coronavirus Updates: COVID-19 Headlines & Developments On April 2, 2020Here are the latest news updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Economy: Gov. Newsom Announces Help For Small Businesses, New Critical Industry Job Posting WebsiteGov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday several new tools to try and help small businesses and workers get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Impact: Newsom Issues Executive Order Protecting Consumers From Water Shutoffs Due To Non-PaymentGovernor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued an executive order Thursday protecting consumers who may be unable to pay their water bills during the coronavirus outbreak.