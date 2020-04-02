Coronavirus:
Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 1
Menu
Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
Giants on CW31
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
News
All News
Local News
California
Investigations
Call Kurtis
Crime
Offbeat
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Tech
Autos
Latest Headlines
Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle Ends In 2 Officer-Involved Shootings In Vacaville
Police say officers fired at a suspect during a chase in Vacaville early Thursday morning.
Driver Arrested After Crashing Into CHP Patrol Car In Sacramento, Running Away
A driver got out and ran after running a stop sign and crashing into a California Highway Patrol officer's vehicle in Sacramento, officers say.
Record 6.6M Americans Filed For Unemployment Benefits Last Week
The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job market, as first-time claims for unemployment benefits have surged more than 3,000% since early March.
Can You Fix Ventilators? A Fuel Cell Engineer Figures It Out
It was late when engineer Joe Tavi’s boss called with an odd question: Could their company, which makes fuel cells, learn how to fix a ventilator?
Weather
Weather Links
Forecast Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Animated Radar Gallery
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Morning Forecast - April 2, 2020
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting as we end the week.
2 hours ago
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
Giants on CW31
NFL
Latest Headlines
CBS To Air Final Rounds Of 2004 & 2019 The Masters Tournaments
With this year's tournament postponed, CBS is looking to fill the void for golf fans by rewinding the clock to a pair of classic finishes.
'Top 50 Singles Is My Next Marker I Want To Hit': Taylor Townsend On World Team Tennis All Star Event On CBS
Townsend reflects on her tennis career so far and shares what it was like to be in the WTT All Star event that will be on CBS this Saturday.
'I'm Preparing For No Season At All': MLB Insider Jared Diamond Admits Grim Outlook For 2020 MLB Season
With the continued spread of the coronavirus and extended stay at home guidelines in effect, the MLB season appears to be slipping away.
'Things Are Going To Hurt More' Without Fans For NXT Superstar Keith Lee
Keith Lee will be defending his NXT North American championship without a live audience, which is strange for pro wrestling, which feeds off of its fans' energy.
Coronavirus
Latest Headlines
Can You Fix Ventilators? A Fuel Cell Engineer Figures It Out
It was late when engineer Joe Tavi’s boss called with an odd question: Could their company, which makes fuel cells, learn how to fix a ventilator?
Navy Ship With Sacramento Sailor Onboard Exposed To COVID-19
Thousands of sailors aboard Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, including at least one from Sacramento, have been exposed to COVID-19.
Teen Sets Up Makeshift Operation Making Face Shields For Doctors, Nurses
A West Sacramento teen designs, prints and pieces together face shields for doctors and nurses with the help of his peers and 3D printers.
Health Departments, Police Investigate Reports Of Social Distancing Violations At Parks
Police and public health departments are fielding call after call about people ignoring social distancing at parks. Officials are encouraging people to report violations to 311.
Lodi Church Fights To Remain Open Amid Statewide Stay-At-Home Order
A Lodi church is fighting to stay open, defying the statewide lockdown.
Sacramento Police Hosting Virtual Classroom Series For Children
The Sacramento Police Department is trying something new to help parents keep their kids entertained during the stay-at-home order.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
On-Demand Video
CBS13 News AM News Update - 4/2/20
The latest headlines.
2 hours ago
Moneywatch: Small Business Help During The Coronavirus Pandemic
Businesses are taking a beating during the coronavirus pandemic.
2 hours ago
Morning Forecast - April 2, 2020
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting as we end the week.
2 hours ago
Search On For Driver Who Struck CHP Patrol Car In Sacramento, Took Off
The officer was sent to the hospital due to the crash.
2 hours ago
Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle Ends In 2 Officer-Involved Shootings In Vacaville
Police say officers fired at a suspect during a chase in Vacaville early Thursday morning.
3 hours ago
More
Podcasts & Audio
Contests
Ask Us
CBS13 News Team
Send a News Tip
Links & Numbers Mentioned On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
Local Event Photos
About Us
Send Weather Photos
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
CBS13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
CBS13 News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
View All Programs
Engineer Arrested For Derailing Train Near USNS Mercy, Claimed Ship Part Of ‘Government Takeover’
April 2, 2020 at 6:54 am
Filed Under:
Coronavirus
,
Los Angeles
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply