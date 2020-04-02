Hawaii Five-0, the popular Friday night crime drama, will conclude its successful 10-season run with a series finale, Friday, April 3rd at 9:00 PM ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The drama, a re-imagining of Leonard Freeman’s classic series, “Hawaii Five-O,” will have produced 240 episodes and consistently wins its time period, with almost 40 million viewers watching this season.
The series finale, “Aloha,” will see Danny abducted and badly wounded by Wo Fat’s wife, who is after the cypher Steve’s mother left him. Also, Steve finally solves the case his father left for him 10 years ago. Recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) return.
Hawaii Five-0 premiered Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. It currently stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero and Chi McBride. Be sure to tune in for the epic conclusion, Friday at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.