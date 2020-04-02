RIPON (CBS13) — A Ripon woman was arrested on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle Thursday after a license plate reader detected the vehicle.
Ripon officers say the vehicle was reported stolen just before midnight on March 26 from the 100 block of N. Locust Avenue.
On Thursday afternoon, officers say the vehicle was found in the area of the N. Jack Tone over cross after a license plate reader detected it. Officers detained the single occupant, 37-year-old Amber Austin, after a high-risk stop near Pecan Drive and Hughes Lane.
Austin was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle. Officers also found she had an outstanding warrant.
Ripon police said officers discovered groceries in the stolen vehicle that were going to be delivered by the suspect. An officer at the scene made sure the residents got their groceries.