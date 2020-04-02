ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Rancho Cordova man is under arrest on suspicion of getting into and burglarizing a Roseville home.
The incident happened early Saturday morning along the 1400 block of New England Drive.
Exactly how the suspect got into the home, and what was stolen, has not been disclosed. However, Roseville police say they were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Peter C. Nnedum thanks to the help of video surveillance, license plate readers and other investigative techniques.
Officers arrested Nnedum on Monday. Police noted that he’s on searchable probation out of Sacramento County.
Nnedum has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing charges of residential burglary.
Police note that, while occupied home burglaries are very rare, residents should be taking precautions to prevent themselves from becoming targets.