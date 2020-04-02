SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office is looking for people who witnessed an attempted carjacking and beating of an elderly man on Highway 99 in Stockton Sunday.
California Highway Patrol officers located and arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Cory Rominger, near the scene on Sunday. He was charged by the DA’s office.
District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a Facebook post on Thursday, “This is a terrible time for all of us, the elderly in particular, and to have a suspect beat a 78-year-old man while attempting to steal his car is truly heartbreaking.”
Videos of the incident have been shared on social media, including the 209 Times website.
The DA’s office is now asking witnesses who took those videos or witnessed the crime to contact Investigator Cody Brum at 209-468-3620, of the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations Division.