STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A search is on for the suspect who struck and killed a bicyclist in Stanislaus County on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. along Marshall Road, just east of Tulip Avenue and southeast of Patterson.
Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says a bicyclist was struck and killed. The name of the bicyclist has not been released at this point.
Investigators believe the suspect may have been driving a 2000-2006 GM pickup or SUV. The vehicle will likely have front and right side collision damage and is missing the glass in its passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact CHP Modesto.