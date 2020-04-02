DEL NORTE COUNTY (CBS13) – A minimum-security inmate who walked away from a prison camp in Del Norte County on Tuesday and has ties to Oakland is still at large, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
CDCR officials said Lester Jackson, 30, is a black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes, long black dreadlocks, a mustache and a short beard. Jackson has a “GRIMY” tattoo on his outer right forearm and another on his inner right forearm of a prison tower and a lit candle, officials said. The CDCR said Jackson has several tattoos on his torso with one reading “trippin 4 life.”
Officials said Jackson has associates in Oakland and that anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the California Correctional Center Watch Commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.
Authorities said Jackson was assigned as a firefighter at the Alder Conservation Camp in Klamath and last seen in grey sweatpants on the morning of March 31.
Jackson was scheduled to go on parole in June. He was transferred to the camp from Solano County in May 2011 while serving an 11-year, 10-month sentence for second-degree robbery, false imprisonment and carjacking, the CDCR said.