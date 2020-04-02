Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Schools in the Stockton Unified School District won’t be reopening for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year due to the coronavirus, officials announced on Thursday.

The move comes after state and county leaders recommended that schools to prepare to stay closed over coronavirus concerns.

“The health and safety of our school communities is our number one priority,” said Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John E. Deasy in a statement on Thursday.

While campuses will remain closed, classes will go on in a distance-learning format.

District officials are asking students and families to watch for information on how grades, graduation ceremonies, transcripts, scholarships, and other school business will be handled.

