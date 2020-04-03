



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As more and more school districts make the decision to close for the school year, distance learning has become a priority.

Sacramento City Unified schools are trying to help ease the transition.

“I have four kids at home and it’s kind of hard,” said mother Ashley Mckale. “We don’t have equipment to do it.”

It was fast and furious at Hiram Johnson High School as hundreds of families lined up outside for the chance to get a Chromebook. They said it was a return to some sort of routine and a little normalcy in a world where there is a new normal.

“I will get another one so he can do his schoolwork and I can do mine. I am a student,” said Mayako Weaver.

Sacramento City school district employees were prepared to ward off the threat of COVID-19.

“We’ve got the gloves, masks, rags and sanitizer,” said Julie Rose. “We gotta keep everything clean.”

They were wiping down equipment before handing it out. Families needed to show ID and sign an agreement.

Students are ready.

“They have been assigning homework on all our classes and I have not been able to get to do them,” said Tymeah Fields, a freshman.

Families could also pick up meals. Many were happy to say hello to staff.

“I have been missing walking to school [and] being here because being at home is boring,” said freshman Anthony Vendana. “I never thought I’d say that.”

Hiram Johnson was just one of a half dozen schools where Chromebooks were handed out.