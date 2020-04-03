



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’ve been getting hundreds of emails and questions on social media from viewers who are struggling to file for unemployment.

CBS13 Investigative Reporter Julie Watts has been working from home to get them answers over the past couple of weeks and is sharing answers to some of the most frequently asked questions.

From EDD’s state unemployment to the $600 Federal Stimulus Unemployment, to the new Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, the guidance is changing by the day. However, the most common question we get is: “When will I get my money?”

When will I get my money?

The EDD says it normally takes three weeks to get your first check. We’re also hearing that some who already had an EDD debit card from past unemployment or maternity leave are seeing the money in their accounts in less than two weeks.

However, the vast majority of those who filed after March 15 are still waiting for their first payment.

Those first pandemic filers should start to see their EDD debit cards and checks arrive next week.

In general, you should expect a minimum of a three-week wait to get your first unemployment payment after filing. It could take closer to five weeks, based on what we’re hearing. If the EDD has to ask follow-up questions due to mistakes, self-employment or part-time work, it could take longer to process.

I applied for state unemployment, how do I get the extra $600 federal unemployment?

You should get it automatically, according to the EDD.

They said they were waiting on direction from the Department of Labor, which came out on Friday, so “it is the EDD’s hope” that you should start getting the extra money next week.

That is, of course, for people already getting their payments from the EDD. For those still waiting, you should get the $600 along with your state benefit payments once you start receiving them.

I’m self-employed should I apply for unemployment?

The answer is yes. Some people who are self-employed are getting approved for benefits based on past jobs, though the approval process appears to be taking longer.

Pro Tip: You must answer “yes” to the question that asks if you are ready and willing to work (even if your industry is shut down) in order to qualify.

What if I get denied?

That’s where the new Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program comes into effect. Among other things, it provides unemployment benefits for the folks who are self-employed and adds 13 weeks of unemployment for those who were already unemployed and used up their state benefits.

The state says it is still trying to set up an application process for this new program and has not given a time frame or guidance on how to apply.

We will continue to provide updates as we gt them.

I got my check, am I done?

No. Remember, once you qualify and you get your first check, you work is not done. You have to log on every two weeks to re-certify that you are still eligible for any unemployment benefits.