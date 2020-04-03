Comments
Here are the latest coronavirus-related headlines for April 3, 2020. We’ve launched this page to help get the word out about businesses staying open during the pandemic.
- 9:07 a.m.: All Yolo County schools have officially closed for the rest of the school year and are now transitioning to distancing learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- 8:38 a.m.: Elected officials have vowed repeatedly to get homeless people indoors, but testing shortages and bureaucratic wrangling are making it difficult to help them.
