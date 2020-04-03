Coronavirus:Track the latest major developments in the COVID-19 pandemic on April 3
Here are the latest coronavirus-related headlines for April 3, 2020. We’ve launched this page to help get the word out about businesses staying open during the pandemic.

  • 9:07 a.m.: All Yolo County schools have officially closed for the rest of the school year and are now transitioning to distancing learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • 8:38 a.m.: Elected officials have vowed repeatedly to get homeless people indoors, but testing shortages and bureaucratic wrangling are making it difficult to help them.

Here are some stories from Tuesday you might have missed:

