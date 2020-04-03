SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Beginning Saturday, Walmart will be limiting the number of shoppers allowed in stores due to coronavirus concerns.

The company says they will be actively monitoring the number of shoppers coming into their stores, allowing no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet of store at a given time.

Walmart said they will also be instituting one-way travel through aisles in a number of stores starting next week.

Other retailers have also begun to limit the number of people allowed in at any given time. Starting on Friday, Costco implemented a policy of allowing only two people per membership inside their warehouses at a time. And Target will begin limiting customers this weekend also.

Trader Joe’s is also only allowing only a certain number of total customers at a time inside their stores.

Walmart said they will continue to put up signage in their stores reminding customers to practice social distancing and when customers are done paying for their items, associates will direct them out of the store through a different door than the one they entered from.