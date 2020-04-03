ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS13) — Authorities are calling out people who are illegally dumping their garbage in the Eldorado National Forest during the coronavirus crisis.

The U.S. Forest Service says anyone who goes up to the Eldorado National Forest at the moment should be prepared to “pack in and pack out,” as most waste management services have been suspended for the moment.

Along those lines, the forest service says they’ve also been investigating recent cases of unlawful dumping of trash.

Investigators say the trash dumps are often the result of residents who have hired people to remove trash from their property. However, instead of disposing of the trash properly, the hired workers instead pocket the cash and dump the garbage in the forest.

Law enforcement officers say they have served arrest warrants recently over illegal dumping cases.

Residents are being reminded to make sure their trash is being disposed of properly.