LOOMIS (CBS13) — One person was found dead after a fire at a Loomis home early Friday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened at a home along the 4000 block of Bonanza Way.

South Placer Fire District officials say firefighters responded and found a home was fully involved.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered a burn victim inside. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the person has been released at this point.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

Several area agencies responded to help with the incident, including units from Penryn, Rocklin, American Medical Response and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

