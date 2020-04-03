FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield police say two people were shot in the area of Dover Avenue and E. Tabor Avenue Friday evening.
Officers say the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. and appears to be gang-related. Responding officers found two gunshot victims — local residents ages 20 and 21 — at the scene.
The 21-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries to the head and the 20-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries to an extremity. Both were taken to an area hospital.
Police say a firearm was found at the scene, but the suspects have not been identified.
The area of Dover and E. Tabor Avenues will be closed for several hours as police investigate.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.