Police Investigating Double Shooting In FairfieldFairfield police say two people were shot in the area of Dover Avenue and E. Tabor Avenue Friday evening.

Coronavirus Crackdown: Health Order Issued To Stop Travel To South Lake TahoeEl Dorado County wants people to stop traveling to South Lake Tahoe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Unemployment: CBS13 Answering Frequently Asked QuestionsFrom EDD’s state unemployment to the $600 federal stimulus unemployment, to the new pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, the guidance is changing by the day, and the most common question we get is: "When will I get my money?"

Homeless Advocates Say Governor's Plan To Protect Homeless Is Form of Protection NeededWorking with FEMA, the state has secured roughly 7,000 hotel rooms that will be used as housing during this crisis for the homeless. The goal is to get 15,000.