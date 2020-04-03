Sacramento Kings' Harrison Barnes To Play Atlanta Hawks' Trey Young In First-Ever NBA 2K Players' TournamentSacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is going head-to-head Friday evening with Atlanta Hawks point guard Trey Young in the first-ever NBA 2K Players' Tournament on ESPN and ESPN 2.

'Mental Health Is Huge... I Had To Experience It To Understand It': CoCo Vandeweghe On World Team Tennis All Star Event, Tennis CareerVandeweghe previews the World Team Tennis All Star event on CBS Saturday and how she overcame a bout with depression during the most successful year of her tennis career.

WrestleMania 36 Picks: Drew McIntyre Faces Brock Lesnar For WWE ChampionshipCoronavirus forced WWE to pre-record WrestleMania 36, which will air over two nights without fans in the stands, but with plenty of excitement in the ring.

'The Past Four Years Have Been A Learning Process For Me': Monica Puig Discusses Her Career, World Team Tennis Event On CBSThe 26-year-old says that all of the attention she garnered after her 2016 Olympics win was tough to handle, but she feels like she has found her self motivation again.