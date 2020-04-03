BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — Three teens from the United Kingdom have been arrested for a scam targetting seniors.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said the teens offered to repave the driveway of several homes across the area for free or a discount. They reportedly told victims they had leftover asphalt from a previous job and could do repairs.

Once they started working, they demanded money to finish the job.

Deputies say all of the work was “sub-par” and will need to be done. Detectives say the suspects scammed people in Chico, Magalia, and Oroville.

They were arrested in Oroville and charged with several crimes including grand theft and elder abuse.

One of the suspects has been identified as 18-year-old Patrick Connors of the UK. The other two suspects are only 17 years old.

Deputies found $100,000 during a search warrant of the suspects’ motel room, they believe that money was their profits from the paving scam.