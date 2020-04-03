YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – The Yolo County Tax Collector’s Office said in a press release on Friday that property taxes will still be delinquent if they are not paid by the April 10 deadline during the coronavirus crisis.

“Though other tax deadlines at the state and federal level have been extended, the County of Yolo cannot extend the deadline,” the press release read. “The deadline can only be extended by state legislation or if the property tax collection office is closed and unable to accept payments on the deadline. The County does not expect either condition to occur at this time and thus encourage all taxpayers with the financial ability to pay, to do so.”

The office said it recognizes that some taxpayers may find it difficult to make their payments due to the pandemic.

Property taxes must be paid by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10 to avoid a 10 percent penalty and $10 cost that must be added, the office said. Envelopes must also be postmarked no later than April 10 if paid by mail.

The tax collector’s office also said that taxpayers can pay via electronic check at no charge, or credit cards with a fee added on, to avoid going outside during this time of social distancing. Electronic payments must be made by 11:59 p.m. on April 10 to avoid penalties.