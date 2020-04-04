LOOMIS (CBS13) – An RV rental company in Loomis is helping out during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free vehicles to medical personal so they can be closer to their families.

This virus is bringing out the best in many of us. Some are thinking less about their profits and even more from the heart.

“I wanted to put them to good use, said Lisa Evensen, the owner of Lisa’s RV Rentals.

The RVs are free of charge for medical staffers on the frontline of the battle against the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m just lending them out indefinitely,” Evensen said. “I don’t know how long this is going to take, we’re in this together.”

Lisa said she felt that she had to do something when she read about so many medical staffers who couldn’t go home to avoid exposing others to COVID-19. So she decided to solve the problem, allowing workers to park these isolated homes near their own homes to temporarily live in – keeping families somewhat together.

“We can now stay as a family and support my husband Matt as he goes to work,” said Colleen, the wife of a medical worker.

Evensen said she only has a few RVs but is giving up here entire inventory to be that sunshine during this cloudy crisis. She hopes other RV companies will do the same.

“There’s a lot of doctors and nurses and all the frontlines that are working on those frontlines that could use a nice warm comfortable stable place to stay,” she said.