SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Kings guard Kyle Guy announced on social media the death of his grandfather from coronavirus and urged people to take the pandemic seriously by complying with the statewide stay-at-home order.
“Covid-19 has destroyed a lot of families,” his Instagram caption read. “I urge and beg you all to take this seriously. You don’t want this to be what wakes you up.”
Last night my grandpa passed away to be with the Lord. Covid-19 has destroyed a lot of families. I urge and beg you all to take this seriously. You don’t want this to be what wakes you up. When I was 7 or 8 my grandpa had me sign a piece of paper saying he’d be my manager (jokingly) if I ever made it to the NBA 😂 something as small as that was always on my mind while I tried to make that dream come true. I know he’s up there waiting for his cut lmao.. and one day, I’ll give it to him ❤️ appreciate those who have reached out and been praying over our family. Stay safe and continue to LISTEN to the rules put in place for this worldwide pandemic. We will get through this 🙏🏼
Guy said his grandfather died from the virus Friday night
“When I was 7 or 8 my grandpa had me sign a piece of paper saying he’d be my manager (jokingly) if I ever made it to the NBA,” Guy’s caption read. “Something as small as that was always on my mind while I tried to make that dream come true.”
As of Saturday, the U.S. has over 300,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and California has over 12,700.