SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Avalanche and winter storm warnings were issued in the Sierra as heavy snow continues to fall, the National Weather Service said.
The warning will remain in effect through 7 a.m. on Monday as officials said high avalanche danger exists due to intense winds and snow.
The NWS Reno said the warning was issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center for the Sierra including the Tahoe Basin. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
The NWS Sacramento recently issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra that remains in effect through 11 a.m. on Monday due to heavy snowfall.
Up to 2 feet of snow is expected at elevations above 3000 feet, the NWS said.
Heavy snow is expected to cause chain requirements, major delays, road closures and near whiteout conditions.