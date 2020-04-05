SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The National Weather Service Sacramento has issued a flood warning on Sunday for several areas through Northern California.
The weather service said the warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday and that heavy rainfall will cause flooding in roadways and poor drainage areas.
A Flood Warning has been issued to cover much of the Valley and foothills until 6pm. Heavy rainfall is causing localized flooding on roadways, urban areas, & small creeks & streams. Never drive through flooded roads! For more information: https://t.co/zEaW1AD8Nt #CAwx pic.twitter.com/17QyD0cV8k
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 5, 2020
The NWS said that the following areas will experience flooding: Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Tracy, Folsom, Rocklin, Galt, Oakdale, Auburn, Grass Valley, Placerville, Sonora, Jackson, San Andreas, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park and Carmichael.
The flood warning affects the following counties:
- Yolo County
- Sutter County
- Plumas County
- Placer County
- Amador County
- Tuolumne County
- Sacramento County
- San Joaquin County
- Stanislaus County
- El Dorado County
- Butte County
- Calaveras County
- Yuba County
- Sierra County
- Nevada County