LODI (CBS) – A Lodi church ordered to close and refrain from all physical gatherings during the coronavirus crisis went ahead with Palm Sunday prayer in the church parking lot saying that the order to close goes against the U.S. Constitution.

“The church intends on continuing to safely gather for worship during Christianity’s most holy week, exercising unalienable and fundamental rights protected by the First Amendment’s right to peaceably assemble, freedom of speech, and the free exercise of religion, while simultaneously observing CDC recommended COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The U.S. Constitution is not suspended by a virus,” said Dean Broyles, president and chief counsel of the National Center for Law & Policy.

Cross Culture Christian Church held its services in the Bethel Open Bible Church facility. On Sunday, the church held its services in the parking lot where church members sat in their cars.

Bethel Church was ordered to close its doors after Cross Culture Christian Church continued to meet amid during the statewide stay-at-home order.

“Any person who refuses or willfully neglects to comply with this emergency order is guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by fine and/or imprisonment,” San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said in the order letter to Bethel Open Bible Church.

Cross Culture was initially reported by the City of Lodi on March 29 after it continued to use the facility belonging to Bethel Open Bible Church for public assembly, according to the county’s Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park.