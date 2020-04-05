Lodi Church Holds Palm Sunday Prayer In Parking Lot Days After Facility Is Ordered To Close Amid COVID-19 CrisisA Lodi church ordered to close and refrain from all physical gatherings during the coronavirus crisis went ahead with Palm Sunday prayer in the church parking lot saying that the order to close goes against the U.S. Constitution.

COVID-19 Protection: Over 400 Cloth Masks Made By Placer County Inmates Given To PublicThe Placer County Sheriff's Office said over 400 cloth masks created by inmates were given away to the public to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Loomis RV Company Offers Free RV Rentals To Medical Workers On Coronavirus FrontlinesAn RV rental company in Loomis is helping out during the coronavirus pandemic by offering free vehicles to medical personal so they can be closer to their families.

Multiple Cars, Homes Struck By Bullets In Vacaville Drive-By ShootingThe search is on for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that left multiple cars and houses struck by bullets, the Vacaville Police Department said.