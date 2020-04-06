Comments
Here are the latest coronavirus-related headlines for April 6, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address at his daily press conference on Monday preparations for an expected surge of coronavirus cases by the end of the month.
- 10:32 a.m.: A resident at a Gold River senior living facility has died after testing positive for coronavirus
- 10:01 a.m.: Coronavirus Fight: California has loaded out 500 ventilators to the strategic national stockpile
- 7:08 a.m.: Questions raised about California’s newly formed Health Corps.
- 6:21 a.m.: A California man who was diagnosed with the coronavirus and recovered has donated his plasma to help others fighting the potentially deadly virus.
Here are some stories from the weekend you might have missed:
- Loomis RV Company Offers Free RV Rentals To Medical Workers On Coronavirus Frontlines
- Coronavirus Protection: Over 400 Cloth Masks Made By Placer County Inmates Given To Public
- Artist Targeted Offering Free Online Classes During Coronavirus Lockdown Targeted By Thieves
- Family Mourns The Loss Of Stockton Nurse Who Died Of Coronavirus
