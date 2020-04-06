Gold River Senior Living Facility Resident Dies After Testing Positive For CoronavirusA resident at the Eskaton Lodge in Gold River has died after testing positive for coronavirus, officials say.

Coronavirus Fight: California Loans Out 500 Ventilators To Strategic National StockpileGov. Gavin Newsom says it is loaning out 500 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile inventory to help other states during the coronavirus pandemic.

Buying Time: California Preparing For Expected Surge In Coronavirus PatientsGov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address at his daily press conference on Monday preparations for an expected surge of coronavirus cases by the end of the month.

As Thousands Join, Few Rules For California Health CorpsAs tens of thousands of retired health care workers and medical and nursing students sign up for the newly established California Health Corps, almost nothing is known about how it will operate, how much it will cost and whether taxpayers will be liable for any malpractice.