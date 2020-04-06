



MURPHYS (CBS13) — Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies say a 48-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff on El Camino Casale Road Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called out to the residence after a reported domestic violence incident Saturday night around 9:16 p.m. Responding deputies saw a man with a shotgun in the residence and made contact with the suspect.

After speaking with the suspect, deputies say a woman left the house as the suspect, 48-year-old Alexander Koorkoff, pointed the gun at her.

Officials say Koorkoff repeatedly said he would shoot law enforcement if they didn’t leave. He also repeatedly hung up on negotiators, so SWAT, Angels Camp police, CHP and Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.

Koorkoff reportedly threatened law enforcement for several hours, prompting SWAT to deploy a “less than lethal product” to get him into custody. That prompted Koorkoff to fire multiple rounds at deputies from inside the home and deputies return fire.

He then reportedly exited from the garage but wouldn’t listen to orders and showed deputies he had a handgun, asking officers to shoot him. Deputies fired a “less-lethal” round at him and Koorkoff went back into the home.

After more negotiations, Koorkoff exited the house again and resisted arrest, but was ultimately taken into custody.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Koorkoff was hospitalized for a couple of days and was taken to the county jail on Monday on multiple charges.