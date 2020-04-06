CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say a DUI suspect was arrested Monday evening after prompting a chase and crashing into multiple vehicles, including a patrol car.
Citrus Heights police say the incident began around 6:15 p.m. when they received a call about a man passed out inside his vehicle at the Stones Gambling Hall parking lot.
When officers tried to make contact with the man, he reportedly drove off and was chased down westbound Interstate 80.
Police say the suspect crashed into a few cars, including a Citrus Heights PD cruiser, at Madison Avenue. Officers eventually arrested the suspect on DUI charges and for evading police.
No major injuries were reported.