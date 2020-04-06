Lodi Pastor Vows To Keep Assembling, Threatens Federal LawsuitA church showdown is heating up in San Joaquin County over the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

5 minutes ago

Hospital Staffing ConundrumIt seems counterintuitive — hospitals reducing hours for their employees at a time of crisis like this — but at hospitals that have not seen the surge yet, it’s actually very slow right now.

6 minutes ago

Thieves Use Stolen Semi Truck To Crash Into And Steal ATMSuisun City Police are investigating a stolen ATM case.

4 hours ago

Suisun City Man With Coronavirus Discharged From HospitalCalifornia Highway Patrol employee Dwayne Potts was allowed to go home Monday afternoon after he was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

4 hours ago

California's Worst Week AheadYou may have heard that we should expect this week to be the worst across the nation in regard to the coronavirus, but what does that mean for us in California?

4 hours ago