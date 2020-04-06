State Reportedly Considering Closing Fishing Season In Some AreasSome smaller communities are worried fishermen will bring the virus from out of town and overwhelm their health care system.

Lodi Pastor Vows To Keep Assembling, Threatens Federal LawsuitA church showdown is heating up in San Joaquin County over the coronavirus stay-at-home order.

Hospital Staffing ConundrumIt seems counterintuitive — hospitals reducing hours for their employees at a time of crisis like this — but at hospitals that have not seen the surge yet, it’s actually very slow right now.

Thieves Use Stolen Semi Truck To Crash Into And Steal ATMSuisun City Police are investigating a stolen ATM case.

Suisun City Man With Coronavirus Discharged From HospitalCalifornia Highway Patrol employee Dwayne Potts was allowed to go home Monday afternoon after he was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

