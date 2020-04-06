SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City Police say thieves stole an ATM in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue early Monday morning.
According to police, officers responded to an ATM alarm around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Through their investigation, police learned a semi-truck that was reported stolen out of Oakdale had crashed into the ATM. A forklift was also reported stolen.
With help from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, police say the ATM and two other stolen vehicles used in the crime were located near Modesto Monday evening.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
The investigation into this crime is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Suisun City Police Department.