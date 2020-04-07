Coronavirus Cases: Deaths Rise To 21 In Sacramento CountySee how many active cases of coronavirus there are in Sacramento County and how many people have died of the virus.

2 hours ago

California Surgeon General Working On Mental Health InitiativeDr. Nadine Burke Harris is working on helping Californians dealing with mental health challenges during the coronavirus crisis.

2 hours ago

Gov. Newsom Addresses Mental Health Amid Coronavirus CrisisGov. Gavin Newsom urged Californians to seek help if the stress of the coronavirus situation is getting to them.

2 hours ago

Man, Woman Arrested After Police Chase In StocktonA young man and woman are under arrest after allegedly leading officers on a chase in Stockton on Monday evening. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Footprints In The Snow Lead Deputies To Suspects In North Lake Tahoe Area BurglariesDeputies say fresh footprints in the snow lead them right to the arrest of three people suspect in a string of recent home burglaries in the North Lake Tahoe area. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago