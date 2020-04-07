



YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — All is quiet except for the sound of the lawnmowers at Peach Tree County Club and Golf Course in Yuba County.

This course and others are now closed following the county’s new stay at home order.

Peach Tree’s general manager Jeff Munsey said the closures may have been a little much.

“When you’re talking about being here on the golf course, you’re talking about 150 people spread out over 200 acres over a 10-hour day,” Munsey said. “I understand all of the reasons for it. I just think there’s a unique set of circumstances given rural component of our community.”

Yuba County said it’s new restrictions and clarifications of what is and isn’t essential are all about proactively flattening the curve.

“We’ve seen that there’s still pockets of the community that aren’t listening, so, unfortunately, this step needed to be taken to ensure that people really understand that this is serious,” Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County spokesperson, said.

Yuba County isn’t the only county making adjustments. Sacramento County issued a new set of restrictions with its new order on Tuesday, but it doesn’t call for the closure of golf courses.

That’s something golfer George Haver, who drove from Davis to Sacramento to shoot 18 holes, is glad to hear.

“We enjoy playing and made a date for next week assuming the course is still open and we miss playing. So, we were glad that it’s open,” Haver said.

Doctor Peter Bielenson, Sacramento County’s Public Health Director, told CBS13 golf courses are able to still be open because they’ve been able to demonstrate and implement safe social distancing practices by the county’s requirements.

Munsey hopes one day his members can come back to hit the links at their course.

“When things do ease up, there’s going to more people than ever looking to do things that they can do outside in smaller groups and not have to deal with so many of the things that they’re dealing with,” Munsey said.