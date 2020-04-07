Comments
Here are the latest coronavirus-related headlines for April 7, 2020.
- 8:35 a.m.: The Sacramento Zoo, which has been closed to visitors since March 13 due to the coronavirus, confirmed that they would be laying off, furloughing, and reducing the hours of dozens of their employees.
- 6:38 a.m.: Schools around the world have been shut to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but one team of scientists is questioning whether the havoc the closures are causing to millions of people is actually worth it.
Here are some stories from Monday you might have missed:
-
- Coronavirus Miracle? 90-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Beats Deadly Virus
- Lodi Pastor Vows To Keep Assembling Amid Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
- Coronavirus Testing: Sacramento Residents With Mild Symptoms Now Qualify For Testing
- 36 Sacramento Fire Recruits Graduate Early To Help Get Department Through Coronavirus Crisis
- California Court Leaders Suspend Evictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
- Coronavirus Surge: Local Experts Say California’s Peak Could Come In 11 Days Or More
- CHP Employee Welcomed Back Home After Coronavirus Hospitalization
- Coronavirus Crisis Uncertainty: Sacramento-Area Small Business Owners Worry Help Won’t Arrive In Time
- Go here to tell us about businesses offering pick-up or delivery during the pandemic.