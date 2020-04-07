SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A search is on for the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead in North Sacramento early Tuesday morning.

The scene is along Colfax Street, off El Camino Avenue. The incident happened around 3 a.m.

Homicide investigators on the scene of a fatal shooting at Colfax & El Camino. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/5rmLhR5xom — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 7, 2020

Sacramento police say dispatchers got report of a man shot and killed in the area. Officers who responded to the scene found a victim and he was transported to the hospital, but he was soon pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene combing the area for evidence.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

No description of any possible suspects has been released at this point.